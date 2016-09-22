The end of the European supernation?

Since the eurozone crisis began in 2008, the European Union has, from a political perspective, led an intergovernmental life in supranational clothing.



Indeed, it seems that the June Brexit vote has chastened not only Juncker, but all of the commission's Europhiles, who have largely been sidelined in the ensuing battle over what Europe will look like.



Council President Donald Tusk has been especially adamant on this point, criticizing "naive Euro-enthusiastic visions" and calling for a more modest Europe that promises less and delivers more.



In fact, with member states' domestic politics playing a more important role than the European Council in driving whatever EU policy momentum exists, even an intergovernmental EU may be too much to hope for.



It means staying out of political conflicts, which neither the European Commission nor the European Parliament are in any position to win.



Only if the EU institutions deliver genuine action, in a credible and transparent manner, can they ensure that the current intergovernmentalism is just a phase and that the future of Europe is Europe.

