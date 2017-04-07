Mosul and the limits of state capacity

An American airstrike in Mosul on March 17, which appears to have led to over 200 civilian deaths, has increased attention on civilian casualties and sparked a frenzy within the Iraqi media.



The CTS leads the offensive from the east of the Tigris while army and federal police divisions and the Kurdish peshmerga were limited to offensives on Mosul's outskirts. New army divisions, trained by U.S. forces after the army's collapse in 2014 as part of an effort to revive the Iraqi state, have been marginal, mostly playing a supporting role in offensives spearheaded by other forces.



As the offensive moved to west Mosul, Interior Ministry forces were tasked with liberating the old city, taking on an even more prominent role in combat operations and ensuring they would garner most of the news coverage.



In every major urban operation the past two years – Tikrit, Ramadi and Fallujah – the CTS has led the fight while the army recovered from its 2014 collapse, with Interior Ministry forces also playing a strong role.

