Development and fair distribution of wealth

The first two Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 are to end poverty and hunger.



Although the best way to measure wealth is debated, global estimates of gross domestic product increased from $41 trillion in 2001 to over $78 trillion in 2015; more than 85 percent higher. Has this much increase in wealth comparably reduced poverty?



However, regardless of definitions, a significant portion of that increase in wealth did not end up alleviating poverty.



So development is needed, as is the resultant increase in ability to consume.



The people with the wealth and greatest ability to consume have to be part of the decisions to support equity and restrain consumption, so lasting inroads on hunger and poverty can be made.

...