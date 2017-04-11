Is our only choice to boycott America?

The catastrophic outcome of last November's United States presidential election is now clear.



Although Trump did not announce the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, his actions are likely to prove incompatible with the U.S. government's pledge to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions to 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 .



During the election campaign, Trump described climate change as a "hoax" perpetrated by the Chinese to destroy American industry.



Perhaps, though, Trump does not see his policy as reckless because, as he has repeatedly proclaimed, he puts "America first".



Before Trump was elected president, however, when the notorious video in which he boasted of groping women became public, it was obvious that he is immune to shame.

...