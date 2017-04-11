Growing out of populism? A shaken foundation

Although U.S. growth is very strong, Europe has been outperforming expectations by more.



True, many problems remain, including weak banks in Europe, over-leveraged local governments in China, and needlessly complicated financial regulation in the United States.



If Trump can persuade China to open up its economy more to U.S. exports and to help reign in North Korea, he will have achieved something. But if his plan is for the U.S. to retreat unilaterally from global grade, the outcome is likely to hurt many U.S. workers for the benefit of a few.



There, populist candidate Beppe Grillo is leading polls and is expected to pull in about a third of the popular vote.



While it is hard to imagine a more chaotic event for the global economy, it is also hard to know the way forward for Italy, where per capita income has actually fallen slightly during the euro era.



Fortunately, a patient Fed, a resilient (for now) China, and a growing Europe and U.S. will help most emerging economies.



The outlook for global growth is improving, and, with sensible policies, the next several years could be quite a bit better than the last – certainly for advanced economies, and perhaps for most others as well.

