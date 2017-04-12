Finishing off malaria, scourge of Sub-Saharan Africa



Malaria has long been one of the major killer diseases of our age.



Roughly 90 percent of malaria cases and 92 percent of malaria deaths take place in just one region: Sub-Saharan Africa. Europe and North America live completely free of malaria.



The U.S.-based Centers for Disease Control reports that, from 2008 to 2010, the number of children under the age of 5 infected with malaria dropped by 50 percent.



Senegal is hoping to achieve pre-elimination (defined by the NMCP as fewer than five cases per 1,000 people annually) by 2020, with the WHO certifying malaria as fully eliminated from the country by 2030 .



One of the LLF's first projects will be a $32 million malaria pre-elimination project in Senegal.



As a result, 25 districts in five regions of Senegal will be helped in achieving malaria pre-elimination, directly or indirectly benefiting nearly 4 million people (about 25 percent of Senegal's total population).

...