Sino-Indian relations’ Dalai Lama factor

Relations between India and China haven't been particularly warm in recent months. But they have lately taken on an icy chill, with Chinese leaders furious over the Dalai Lama's visit to the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as its own.



India and China view both the Dalai Lama and Arunachal Pradesh very differently. From India's perspective, the Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of the Tibetan Buddhist community, and so has the right to minister to his followers at the great Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Tawang.



And, because Arunachal Pradesh is a state of the Indian union, what happens there is India's decision alone.



In China's view, however, Arunachal Pradesh is not really India's. Yes, it officially belongs to India, but only because of the McMahon line, a boundary drawn by British imperialists in 1911, which China no longer accepts (though China did settle its boundary with Myanmar along the same line).

