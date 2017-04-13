Trump moves toward pillars of traditional foreign policy

The Trump administration's foreign policy has been a dizzying spectacle of mixed messages and policy reversals during its first three months. But in last week's crucial tests, Donald Trump made good decisions about Syria, Russia and China – moving his erratic administration a big closer toward the pillars of traditional U.S. policy.



As a result, the Syria operation, generally praised at home and abroad, has consolidated the power of Trump's core foreign policy team, in ways that may alter the political balance of this White House.



Tillerson clearly has gained Trump's confidence, and has also forged an alliance with the decisive backstage operator in this White House, senior adviser (and Trump's son-in-law) Jared Kushner.



The knives are out for Stephen Bannon, who bid to be Trump's key strategist but is now branded by some close to Trump as a divisive, self-promoting personality whose days are numbered.



The Trump team feels that after last week's strike on Syria to enforce the chemical weapons ban, the U.S. has regained the strategic initiative from Putin.



Rebuffing Putin is a worthy goal, if an unlikely one for Trump.

