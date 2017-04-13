Creeping coup? Populism in Poland at the barrel of a gun?

Kaczynski's claim that the now-dismissed officers were connected to Civic Platform (the former ruling party) is completely groundless.



Meanwhile, Macierewicz has also barred military officers from corresponding directly with Polish President Andrzej Duda, even though the president is the supreme commander of the armed forces under the Polish constitution, and Duda has faithfully carried out all of Kaczynski's commands.



Macierewicz has also systematically humiliated Poland's military personnel.



There is only one plausible reason why an extremist like Macierewicz would be entrusted with such an important position, and why a loyal president would be cut off from the army: Kaczynski needs someone who will not hesitate to use the army to suppress public protests if needed.



Owing to this base of support, Macierewicz is now the only cabinet official who can get away with not listening to Kaczynski.



Kaczynski has long called for a common European defense strategy, so Macierewicz's decision suggests that something strange is afoot within the PiS.

