A game-changer for Syria?

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump authorized a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from which a chemical attack was launched by Bashar Assad's regime.



When Assad killed at least 1,429 people in Ghouta – including more than 426 children – with sarin gas in August 2013, Tomahawk cruise missiles did not rain down on Assad's forces.



Deterring Assad demanded credible military action.



Russia probably could not have intercepted the U.S. missiles in any case. The Growler systems are located at Russia's air base in Latakia and a naval base in Tartus, some 75 kilometers and 120 kilometers, respectively, from the Shayrat air base that the U.S. struck.



The Trump administration, like the Obama administration before it, has focused on halting chemical attacks.

...