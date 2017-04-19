Ending Myanmar’s blame game: Why we need a long-term view

Human rights abuses in Myanmar's Rakhine state have led to mounting international condemnation and calls for a United Nations commission of inquiry.



The situation in Rakhine is now fueling criticism of Myanmar's de facto head of government, State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, in a way that is obscuring the military's responsibility in the crisis.



It is simply wrong to say that Suu Kyi has done nothing in the face of the horrors being perpetrated in Rakhine. One must remember that Myanmar is undergoing a fragile political transition, under a constitution that gives the military a leading role in national politics, while constraining Suu Kyi.



Suu Kyi has been hung out to dry while Myanmar's generals – who misruled the country for decades – have been allowed to step back as the conflict escalates.



The military's commander-in-chief, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, meanwhile, has little responsibility, but far more power than Suu Kyi.



So, rather than focusing solely on Suu Kyi, the international community should be pressing the military and the Rakhine state Parliament to work alongside the government and other parties toward peace.



Suu Kyi has already committed her government to enacting the commission's recommendations, and it is now time for the military and Rakhine officials to do the same.

...