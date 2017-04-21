The mullah-led development model, a new approach

A response from the Islamic world – the recipient of much of America's aid in recent years – may hold important lessons for devising the best way forward.



There are roughly 70 separate local aid offices and 40 international NGOs involved in providing aid to Pakistanis.



Aid recipient countries like Pakistan are at the bottom of the international development food chain.



Rather than simply cutting aid, as the Trump administration seems intent on doing, what the U.S. should consider is reordering how – not if – it delivers aid.



These key community members offer Muslims a clearer vision of a better life than Western aid agencies ever could.



That, I would argue, is exactly what mullahs are doing in the Islamic world.



Today, a new breed of Muslim "searchers" is offering bottom-up development solutions. As the mullah-led development model continues to spread in the Muslim world, "experts" in the West would do well to understand the reasons for its success.

...