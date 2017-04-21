Why scientists are taking to the streets this Earth Day

On April 22, scientists from around the world will mark Earth Day by participating in an unprecedented "March for Science".



"Post-truth" describes well a year in which disregard for facts became a pervasive feature in world politics.



Earlier warnings, such as Ralph Keyes' 2004 book "The Post-Truth Era: Dishonesty and Deception in Contemporary Life," attracted little attention from the science community. That's because we'd heard it all before; "post-truth" responses to "objective facts" are as old as science itself.



When published findings are based on falsified data or deliberately misleading conclusions, the credibility of every scientist suffers.



Simply put, a higher level of science literacy among the public, the media and especially among policymakers is essential to recognizing and rejecting unreasoned attempts to discredit science and scientists.



To defeat the post-truth threat, that temper is needed now more than ever.

...