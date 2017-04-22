Planning for a potential Le Pen presidency, not so easy

After the United Kingdom's unexpected vote to leave the European Union and Donald Trump's unexpected triumph in the U.S. presidential election last year, you might imagine that Europe's chancelleries have developed detailed contingency plans for a victory by the far-right National Front's Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election.



The thought of President Le Pen is so terrifying, it seems, posing such a threat to the future of Europe, that it remains for many a possibility they dare not entertain, much less plan for.



There is no doubt that, as President of France, Le Pen could do serious damage to the European project.



If the EU rejects the reforms Le Pen demands, she will campaign for a French exit.



Compared to Le Pen and her team, Europe's leaders seem woefully underprepared.



That does not mean that EU leaders should simply warn that a Le Pen victory would spell the end of the EU and leave it at that.



Instead, EU leaders should be considering to what extent they would be able to work around a Le Pen presidency.



There may even be a case for Europe's leaders to facilitate France's withdrawal from the EU, lest Le Pen attempts to dismantle the EU from within, by building alliances with the likes of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orb?n.

...