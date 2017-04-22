Will economic illiteracy trigger a trade war?

Even Trump and all his deal making can't change that. Yet he is threatening a trade war because of deficits that reflect America's own saving-investment imbalance.



A country runs a current-account deficit if investment exceeds national saving, and runs a surplus when investment is less than national saving.



Suppose, conversely, that the U.S. imposes new import barriers in response to its current-account deficit.



There is no particular reason why a reduction of foreign trade barriers or an increase in U.S. trade barriers would have any first-order effects on the U.S. saving and investment rates, and therefore on the U.S. current-account balance. To reduce its current-account deficit, the U.S. must either save more or invest less in its economy.



It's not hard to see why the U.S. runs chronic current-account deficits. The U.S. national saving rate – the sum of private saving plus government saving, measured as a share of GNI – has declined markedly during the past 30 years.

...