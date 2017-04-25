Political wrangling over Iraq's election laws



In his third year, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is facing another political fight in Baghdad over provincial elections (set for this year) and national parliamentary elections (set for next). While the constitution requires that provincial elections take place by the end of April and parliamentary elections by April 2018, the uncompleted effort to liberate Ninevah and Anbar, two key Sunni-majority provinces, is only part of the problem.



Thus the Iraqi High Electoral Commission initially set the next elections for April 20, 2017 .



But there has yet to be a new election law for each, and preparations take about six months, although IHEC can complete some of them without the law passing.



Even if the provincial law is passed, this does not mean elections will be held this year. On April 12, IHEC told Parliament that it could currently conduct elections in only 83 out of Iraq's 137 districts for security reasons.



But IHEC generally needs six months to prepare for elections, and it is only five months to the September date.



A different dispute relates to the bill for national elections, which according to Article 56 of the constitution need to be held by May 16, 2018 (that is, 45 days before Parliament's four-year term expires).

...