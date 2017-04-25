Trump’s quixotic energy policy

April 22, 2017 – International Earth Day – marked one year since the signing of the Paris climate agreement, which entered into force last November, and now has 195 signatories.



Its first anniversary has been darkened by U.S. President Donald Trump's energy policies.



In any case, Trump's policies are not likely to reverse the steady decline in U.S. coal production. And in the laxer regulatory environment Trump favors, so-called clean coal has no chance of competing with conventional coal. From a business standpoint, "clean coal" is viable only with the right incentives, not least a price on carbon.



Fortunately for the planet, other global powers are not joining Trump in backing away from their climate commitments.



A stable climate is a global public good that can be achieved only through the kind of international coordination embodied in the Paris agreement.

...