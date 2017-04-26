Development beyond the numbers

To highlight this problem, the United Nations Development Program has made social and economic inclusion a major theme of its 2016 Human Development Report, "Human Development for Everyone".



Back then, around 35 percent of humanity lived in extreme poverty.



As a result, poverty – in all forms – is a growing problem in many countries, even as the number of people living in poverty worldwide has declined.



Confronting this challenge will require us to rethink fundamentally what development should look like, which is why the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals, unlike the previous Millennium Development Goals, apply to all countries – not just the poorer ones.



After decades of making steady development gains, what can we do differently to help the planet's most disadvantaged people? As the latest Human Development Report makes clear, there is no simple answer.



For example, indigenous peoples constitute just 5 percent of the global population, but account for 15 percent of the world's poor.



is director of the Human Development Report Office and lead author of the Human Development Report.

...