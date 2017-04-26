Who exactly is Marine Le Pen?

Fifteen years later, Marine Le Pen has outshone her father, convincing 21.3 percent of French voters to choose her to succeed Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace.



With both the Republican Francois Fillon and the Socialist Benoit Hamon quickly endorsing Macron after the first round – Hamon called Le Pen an "enemy of the republic" – another "Republican front," albeit a much smaller one, could well be emerging.



But Le Pen is tough, and a great believer in her own destiny.



In the summer of 2015, Marine expelled Jean-Marie from the party he founded in 1972 .



Le Pen has also worked hard to build up her international status.



Leading in opinion polls week after week, Le Pen and her new FN seemed to have things figured out.

