Macron’s mission: Confronting weaknesses, errors of past head-on

The centrist Emmanuel Macron's success in the first round of the French presidential election is likely to re-energize Europe. Unlike the other candidates, Macron does not just recognize the need for radical change to the European Union; he supports bringing it through Europe-wide cooperation.



Le Pen accuses Macron of aspiring to be vice chancellor of Europe, under German Chancellor Angela Merkel, while proudly declaring herself to be the "anti-Merkel".



When Europe was most obviously attractive, it was regarded as a way of purging what was bad and corrupt from national traditions.



Germany and France clearly needed one another, but found it difficult to understand each other.



European policymaking after 2010 was practically a bilateral affair, involving a dominant France and a more dominant Germany.



This time, however, it was the European elites – and the national elites who empowered them – who were blamed.



Germany needs France in order to assert its own place in the world, including from a security perspective.



France and Germany must again welcome each other chez nous.

...