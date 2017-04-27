What Turkey should do now? The need for stability

Interestingly the victory is not quite how the ruling party imagined or hoped it would turn out by only winning 51.4 percent of the vote.



The results showed that people in major cities voted "No" on the proposed changes.



The fact that the "No" votes won in 33 big cities including large metropolitan areas, calls for a serious consideration on the part of AK Party in its referendum analyses. Seventeen major cities that are considered the most economically productive in Turkey were part of the "No" vote.



Fifteen years ago when the AK Party first came to power, it was a fresh breath for Turkey.



What needs to be emphasized as a priority is that both the religious people and the AK Party whom they support must and should focus on developing the arts and modernization.



MHP, the opposition party that lent its support to the AK Party in the referendum, was vehemently against the proposition.



As a result, the AK Party should make a deliberate extra effort to ease the minds of people, that federalism would never be a prospect for Turkey.

