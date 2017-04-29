The education of Trump – and us

There are so many unusual, unprecedented aspects of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office that it's hard to know where to begin.



During the campaign, Trump said he would ask for a bill repealing Obamacare "my first day in office". He said he would deport 11 million undocumented immigrants, starting with 2 million "criminal aliens" within his "first hour in office". The liberal blog ThinkProgress counted 36 policies that Trump had promised to roll out "on Day One".



A party that claims it has deep concerns over the national debt is considering enacting what might be the biggest expansion of debt in American history (in absolute dollars).



The larger education of Donald Trump and, one would hope, his supporters, is surely that government isn't easy.



Let's hope that the greatest education of the Trump presidency will be that Americans come to realize that Washington is dysfunctional not because of the venality of the politicians but rather because of the appetites of the people they represent.

...