Convergent authoritarianisms in Egypt and Turkey

Although it was a close and contested victory on a skewed playing field, Turkey under Erdogan is beginning to look a lot like another presidency with unchecked powers: Egypt.Until recently, the countries often appeared as mirror images: In Turkey, the military lost its grip on Ankara after 2002 as the country embarked on a path of liberalization, whereas clientelist structures and autocratic elites persisted in the "Officers' Republic" after Egypt's short experiment with democracy after 2011 .



Notably, it has led to stronger international criticism of authoritarian policies in Turkey as compared to Egypt under Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.



Sisi's Egypt and Erdogan's Turkey are prime examples of this trend of a "convergence of governance".



While analysts tend to point to these coups as a factor that sets each case apart – a coup successfully toppled a government in Egypt but failed to do so in Turkey – this focuses only on how the coup played out for its perpetrators. In Egypt, the military has successively expanded both its political and its civil economic activities since Sisi assumed leadership of the state, whereas in Turkey it has been politically sidelined since the coup attempt.



Today both Egypt and Turkey are ruled under emergency law by populist strongmen, both formally elected but highly polarizing. In yet another convergence, Egypt recently returned to a state of emergency after two Coptic churches were bombed on April 9 .



For example, the experience of postcoup Egypt could foreshadow what may still come in Turkey.

...