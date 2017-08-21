Shining a light on media capture, press freedom in the digital age

Media capture works in much the same way, with political leaders either owning media outlets outright (think of Italy's Silvio Berlusconi) or ensuring that media leaders are loyal to them, whether through cronyism or punishment.



In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has jailed critical journalists – such as the well-known columnist Ahmet Altan and his brother Mehmet, a professor – and closed down or seized control of media companies, using fear to shape reporting.



Such media capture is vital to enable governments – especially those pursuing what could be unpopular policies – to sustain public support.



Just as media capture shapes public perceptions, it can also shape economic outcomes.



Media capture is not a new phenomenon.



The rise of digital media rendered traditional media outlets' business models untenable.



Declining media revenues promoted capture in another key way: It shifted the incentive for owning a media outlet.



As the media landscape increasingly lends itself to capture, political and corporate accountability will only decline.

...