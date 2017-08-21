A trip through Putin country

The BAM's older rival, the Trans-Siberian Railway, is certainly more popular.



Today, BAM land is overwhelmingly Putin land.



So three friends joined me on an improbable two-week railway adventure across Siberia.



To Tatiana Nicolaevna Vetrova, the museum's curator, the BAM was a symbol of unity.



Finally, Tatiana sold me the story of BAM, written in verse, for 350 rubles ($6).



Tatiana insisted that BAM construction was started in 1974, the politically correct date, after which "clean labor" was used.



Nonetheless, the Brezhnev-era BAM construction showed what that dying Soviet system was still capable of achieving.



The truth is that Siberian Russia – still home to 20-30 million Russians – benefited significantly more from the Soviet system than the European population centers did.

...