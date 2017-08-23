Measuring the internet for real freedom and censorship

All of this was uncovered through the use of software called ooniprobe, which is designed to measure networks and detect internet censorship. Ooniprobe was developed more than five years ago by the Tor-supported Open Observatory of Network Interference, with which I work, in order to boost transparency, accountability and oversight of Internet censorship.



Those users have contributed to the collection of millions of network measurements, all of which are published on OONI Explorer, arguably the largest publicly available resource on internet censorship.



Ooniprobe's network-measurement data not only confirmed the government's action; it also uncovered which sites were blocked and the different methods used by Internet Service Providers to implement censorship.



Other cases of legally justified internet censorship include the blocking of sexually explicit websites in countries where pornography is prohibited.



With ooniprobe, users are not only able to expose Internet censorship; they can also acquire substantial detail about how, when, where and by whom the censorship is being implemented.



Lawyers can use OONI data to assess the legality of Internet censorship in their countries and potentially introduce it as evidence in court cases.

