Why Stephen Bannon had to go

Stephen Bannon wasn't particularly wise as a White House aide – he couldn't contain his inner peacock – and Donald Trump's ego is particularly fragile.



As it happened, of all the people around Trump, Bannon most matched these views. A person like Bannon – who presents as a learned figure and confirms one's own brilliance – is a person one wants to have close by.



In trade and immigration, for example, Bannon's acquired philosophy aligned with Trump's political opportunism (Trump's more liberal, often Democrat-backing former self is another story).



It was a mistake to see Bannon as Pygmalion to Trump's Galatea, or, as some did, as the Trump White House's Rasputin.



Trump also began to see Bannon as a "leaker".



Suggestions by Bannon that he played a major role in Trump's election victory were poisonous to the relationship between the two men.



Trump will still be Trump.

