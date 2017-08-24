Trumpism and the philosophy of history

Stephen Bannon may be out, but don't breathe a sigh of relief.



In this light, now is a crucial moment to reflect upon Bannon's worldview – especially his philosophy of history.



Just as there are four stages of an individual human life, so there are four stages within a hundred-year era.



His foundational contribution to modern liberalism, "The Open Society and its Enemies" (1945), is an analysis of historicism's roots and implications for liberal democracy. In other words, our use today of the very term "open society" derives from a withering critique of the philosophy of history Bannon embraces.



Indeed, Popper views all forms of contemporary historicism, even the "remarkable" work of Toynbee himself, as an effort to resuscitate tribalism's "closed society". For Popper, prophetic history represents a misguided philosophical reaction against freedom, change and individualism.

...