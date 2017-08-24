Trump doesn’t want the stain of defeat in Afghanistan

Will President Trump's new Afghanistan strategy alter the dynamics of America's longest and most frustrating war?



Second, Trump promised support for an Afghan government under President Ashraf Ghani that is seeking to combat corruption and is planning provincial elections next summer.



The Trump strategy reduces the probability that the Kabul government will collapse over the next two to three years.



So why did Trump reverse his early, skeptical view and back Nicholson and the other generals who dominate his national security team?



Trump doesn't want to be the president to pack up and go home.



The best argument for Trump's Afghanistan policy is that it avoids losing, and at relatively low cost. It maintains a platform that can operate against what Trump said are 20 terrorist groups in the region; it sustains a base that will allow the U.S. to keep watch on nearby Pakistani nuclear weapons.



Trump was once said to be so frustrated with the slow pace of the U.S. campaign in Afghanistan that he wanted to fire Nicholson as commander.

