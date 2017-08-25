Finding a constitutional panacea for Libya

Libya's Constitution Drafting Assembly approved the final draft of a new constitution on July 29 .



By the beginning of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 12, new U.N. Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame is expected to put together a plan or road map, which could include U.N. support for the new constitution and subsequent elections – in which case the CDA's draft constitution is the first step toward stabilization.



Following the CDA's vote, and according to the existing rules approved in 2014, Parliament has 30 days to call a referendum on the text of the constitution.



Once in effect, as per the new constitution, Parliament would then have three months to approve the laws regulating elections, which would be held within eight months of the approval of those laws. Over one year, this road map would give Libya a new constitution, an elected president and two houses of Parliament, potentially ending the current institutions' crisis of legitimacy.



Saleh opposes the CDA and has repeatedly tried to disband it, fearing that the constitutional road map and elections would sideline him.



The internationally recognized Sarraj, however, sees the constitutional road map as an opportunity to stay in power for at least another year, that is, until new parliamentary elections are held.

