Sidon will make it happen

This is another milestone in documenting Sidon's urban history and is continuing its work as an "archaeological park" remaining as evidence of the importance of the city for the ancient Canaanite and Phoenician peoples.



Sidon's public image is largely associated with the old city, the historical core of the city, with its ancient archaeological ruins and historical sites. The architectural heritage of Sidon is largely concentrated around and inside the old city.



All such sites presented Sidon as a model of diversity in terms of religion, with Islamic, Christian, and Jewish sites all present in the city, in addition to the civilizations that have lived in or passed through Sidon, leaving an impact on its architecture.



However, the old city of Sidon has been resistant and resilient through all the historical phases it passed through, and despite, the surrounding modernity it is still a living urban heritage site that embodies the city's collective memory and history.



