A psychological portrait of President Trump

The symptoms of this syndrome include the following: grandiosity; fantasies of power and personal attractiveness; self-perception of being unique; needing constant admiration form others; sense of entitlement; exploitation of others for personal gain; intense envy of others and pompous and arrogant demeanor.



Rep. Chuck Fleishmann, R-Tenn., states that Trump is "passionate" and "vocal" in his approach to the presidency.



Anyone who has observed Trump's actions since assuming the presidency cannot fail but notice his increasingly impulsive decisions, his notable frustration at not receiving the response that he expected and a failure to admit that he has been wrong or apologize when harming others.



What we have is a situation where the most powerful person in the world is tainted by personality characteristics that can be of serious harm to world peace.

...