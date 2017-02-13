Why Trump can’t bully China, shouldn’t pursue a trade war

As U.S. President Donald Trump proceeds to destabilize the postwar global economic order, much of the world is collectively holding its breath.



According to this view, the U.S. has been duped into enabling China's ascendency, and one day Americans will come to regret it.



It is important to acknowledge that the roots of the anti-globalization movement in the United States run much deeper than disenfranchised blue-collar workers.



Whatever might have been done differently before U.S. President Richard Nixon visited China in 1972 is no longer possible.



If the Trump administration thinks it can reset the clock by starting a trade war with China, it is as likely to accelerate China's economic and military development as it is to slow it down.



The U.S. is ill-advised to destabilize its Latin American neighbors.



For the moment, China's military is relatively weak and would likely lose a conventional war with the U.S.; but this situation is rapidly evolving, and China may soon have its own aircraft carriers and other more advanced military capabilities.



The best way to get the good deals Trump says he seeks is to pursue a more open trade policy with China, not a destructive trade war.

...