Rethinking labor mobility: Learning the lessons of the past

The past year will be remembered as a period of revolt against what U.S. President-elect Donald Trump likes to call "globalism".



Just one century later, emigration was no longer an option for people whose economic activity had suddenly become obsolete, not least because most countries had imposed tougher barriers against migration.



Second, and more important, workers were able to change occupations, and many moved from the countryside to fill attractive, high-paying jobs in urban manufacturing and services.



Europe and the U.S. have long attempted to support "losers" in manufacturing and services through various small-scale programs that do not, in fact, benefit many workers. For example, the U.S. Trade Adjustment Assistance program, which was augmented under the 2009 Trade and Globalization Adjustment Assistance Act, and the EU's Globalization Adjustment Fund are small, complex and expensive measures to compensate displaced workers.



The most important form of mobility is not physical; it is social or psychological.

