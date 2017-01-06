Terrorized Tunisia needs support, not closure

The prospect of Tunisia's government attempting to manage the situation alone is not an attractive one.



The threat of cross-border terrorism has attracted international attention to Tunisia.



Tunisia remains a beacon of hope for democracy and political freedom in the region.



Both have faced serious disruptions from war (in Tunisia's case, in Libya), including an influx of displaced people (each country is home to around 2 million refugees).



The international community must help to ensure that both Tunisia and Ukraine can fulfill their revolutions' potential.



For all of its flaws, the political dialogue that has been initiated in Tunisia, thanks to the Islamist movement Ennahda and the nonreligious parliamentary parties, has saved the country from the political abyss. But unless the government can deliver on reforms, that dialogue will collapse – and so will the prospects of Tunisia's young people.



Here, Tunisia is a good candidate.



That is why the international community must also offer Tunisia resources to strengthen its state agencies and civil society alike, as well as a vision of closer integration with the EU to help direct the political process, much as it has done in Ukraine.

...