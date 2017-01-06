After Aleppo, another problem from hell?

The end of the fighting in Aleppo will not end the Syrian war, despite the countrywide cease-fire that has just been agreed.



What the Aleppo siege will do is clinch Syria's place in history as, to borrow former U.S. Secretary of State Warren Christopher's phrase, another "problem from hell".



President Bashar Assad, whose forces now control all of Aleppo for the first time since 2012, is a brutal dictator who has waged war on his own people, including civilians, and has even used chemical weapons.



Yet, in a display of spectacularly incompetent diplomacy, the U.S. set about pursuing that goal without any serious effort to marshal international support, or even to take stock of other opinions or interests.



Some argue that, if the U.S. had just provided more weapons sooner, Assad would not have had time to galvanize support and hold onto power. But that neglects the strategic importance of Syria to so many external powers, as well as the fragmentation and unpredictability of the U.S.-based combatants.



With that narrow-minded approach – reflected in the lack of any articulated vision for a post-war Syria – the U.S. effectively handed the diplomatic reins over to Russia.



It is often observed that, every four years, the U.S. does without a foreign policy.

...