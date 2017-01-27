A new deal to save Europe

Involuntary unemployment is the price of inadequate investment across Europe, owing to austerity, and of the oligopolistic forces that have concentrated jobs in Europe's surplus economies during the resulting deflationary era. Involuntary migration is the price of economic necessity in Europe's periphery.



That is why Europe needs a new deal well before it begins to think of federation.



That new deal will be based on a simple guiding principle: All Europeans should enjoy in their home country the right to a job paying a living wage, decent housing, high-quality health care and education, and a clean environment.



Unlike Franklin Delano Roosevelt's original new deal in the '30s, a European new deal must be realized without the tools of a functioning federation, relying instead on the EU's existing institutions.



An anti-poverty fund that provides for basic needs across Europe, which would also serve as the foundation of an eventual benefits union.



Only such a European new deal can stem the EU's disintegration.

...