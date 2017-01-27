Geoengineering as part of the response to climate change

Even climate activists increasingly recognize that the lofty rhetoric of the global agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, concluded in Paris just over a year ago, will not be matched by its promises' actual impact on temperatures. This should make us think about smart, alternative solutions.But one such alternative, geoengineering, is a solution that many people refuse to entertain.



summit after climate summit has failed to affect global temperatures for a simple reason.



The prevailing approach, embodied by the Paris climate agreement, requires governments to try to force immature, uncompetitive green technologies on the world.



This year, for the first time, the U.S. government office that oversees federally funded climate studies is formally recommending geoengineering research.



The crucial benefit of investigating geoengineering is that it offers the only way to reduce the global temperature quickly.



Geoengineering can literally reduce temperatures in a matter of hours and days.



The case for serious research into geoengineering is compelling.



With a climate outcome as weak and costly as the one implied by the Paris agreement, such opportunities cannot arrive too soon.

...