Happiness and the progress of a nation

During July 2011, the U.N. General Assembly invited member countries to measure the happiness of their people.



In addition, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network published the fourth World Happiness Report in March 2016, defining happiness by a measurement of well-being in each country and then using it as a guide for the formation of public policies.



The UAE's ministry of happiness shows that although UAE's spot in the U.N. report was already among the top 30 countries, its policymakers decided to put happiness and well-being on the national agenda.



This increasingly widespread interest in putting the happiness and well-being of the people on the developmental axis of a country cannot just be translated by creating a ministry of happiness in each country.

...