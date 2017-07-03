Cooperation works

Little good news has emanated from Lebanon's Palestinian camps in recent weeks, but the handover of a key terror suspect from Ain al-Hilweh to Lebanese authorities Saturday was indeed welcome.



Khaled Massaad, aka Khaled al-Sayyed, was wanted for masterminding terror plots across the country, and is one of many suspects that have found sanctuary in Palestinian camps.



But as his handover has shown, cooperation between Palestinian factions and the Lebanese security services is the best way of rooting out this danger, and stopping camps being used as terrorist bases once and for all.

...