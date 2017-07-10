Why building financially inclusive economies is important

The attention received by a less well-known agenda item will be no less critical to ensuring global prosperity: digital financial inclusion.



Today, some 2 billion adults still lack access to even the most basic financial services. Digital financial inclusion is about broadening access to the formal economy by making electronic financial tools – like debit accounts that people can access on their mobile phones – affordable and available on a large scale.



There is no shortage of evidence for the transformative effect of digital financial inclusion on economies.



Overall, the G-20 reports make clear that digital financial inclusion is a powerful tool for tackling poverty.



The G-20, under China's presidency last year, made improving access to digital financial services a global priority, and it will remain so under Germany's tenure. This focus will help improve access to the global economy for the billions who need it most – especially the poor, the elderly and women in developing countries.



The world is getting better at understanding the mechanics of financial inclusion, and the ways digital technology can accelerate it.

...