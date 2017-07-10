Putin benefits from U.S.-Russia meeting

The self-proclaimed "deal-maker" finally got the beginnings of what could be an important diplomatic agreement in Friday's Russian-American summit in Hamburg. For a rookie, President Trump appears to have avoided mishaps that sometimes plague such great-power talks.



The importance of the meeting between presidents Trump and Putin isn't so much in the details, though the proposed cease-fire in Syria could save lives in that tragic conflict and lead to more "safe zones".



Trump bought the Syria deal at relatively low cost.



The Syria agreement is the most important "deliverable" from Friday's meeting.



Tillerson said that Trump has discussed curbing North Korea's weapons programs with both Putin and China's President Xi Jinping.

