Poland after Trump never the same again

The U.S. president's trip to Poland, a stop on his way to the G-20 summit in Hamburg, was arranged at the last minute: Trump's administration, fearing the reception he would receive in the United Kingdom, decided that Europe's most pro-American country was a much safer destination.



No one doubted that Trump would receive a warm welcome in Poland.



He did not utter a single negative word about the European Union, Germany, or France.



With his performance, Trump managed to draw enthusiasm from across the political spectrum, not just from the PiS-curated crowds, thanks partly to his public greeting of the opposition leader Lech Walesa, who was booed by PiS supporters and remains a constant target of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's unelected strongman leader.



For one thing, while the PiS was certainly pleased with Trump's support for the Poland- and Croatia-led Three Seas Initiative for regional energy cooperation, if the project assumes a confrontational character, it could disrupt Poland's relations with Western Europe.



Poland should be wary of this disparity: to the extent that Trump alienates Western Europe, on which Poland's future depends as much it does on the U.S., his friendship will be a serious liability.

...