A Volvo moment for antimicrobial resistance

Last week, Volvo issued an inspiring announcement: It will no longer produce gasoline- or diesel-fueled cars after 2019 .



Among the many global problems today, the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) desperately needs a similar breakthrough commitment.



G-20 leaders' 2016 statement on AMR was not as bold as it could have been, because they did not want to set the bar too high.



Not only have G-20 leaders reaffirmed their previous support for efforts by the World Health Organization, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations and the Organization for Animal Health to tackle AMR. They have also taken important steps in three crucial areas: agricultural usage, diagnostics and the market for new useful drugs.



For example, in the Review on AMR, which I chaired, we urged developed countries to require, by 2020, that certain diagnostic tests be conducted before antibiotics can be prescribed.



Which pharmaceutical company will be the Volvo or Tesla of its industry?



Only when the industry comes together will AMR go the way of the gasoline- and diesel-powered car.

