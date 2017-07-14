Risky regard: Asia’s hierarchies of humiliation

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a standoff in Doka La – where the borders of Bhutan, China and India meet – for almost a month now, the longest such impasse between the two armies since 1962 .



For India, that conflict was a humiliation that has rankled the country for more than a half-century.



If any country should understand the impact that such humiliations can have, it is China.



Despite this acute awareness of the enduring impact of its own humiliations, China often fails to recognize how its own past actions might have spurred similar feelings in others.



India is far from the only country that has been humiliated at the hands of China.



While India was humiliated by China in 1962, it also inflicted what its neighbor Pakistan remembers as a humiliating defeat nine years later.



China has mastered this art, but it can be seen elsewhere, too, including in India.

...