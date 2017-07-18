Youth concerns central to deadly Venezuelan protests

The image of Wuilly Arteaga crying after Venezuelan security forces destroyed his violin has been seen by millions of people around the world. The 23-year-old Arteaga had joined in the protests against Venezuelan President Nicol?s



least 115 protesters have died in Venezuela since the opposition-organized street protests began on April 1 .



Young people have spearheaded three waves of protest against the Chavista regime, established by Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Ch?vez, before he died in 2013 .



Now, a new generation of young people has joined with the alumni of those previous waves to demand elections and the end of the regime.



It is clear that Venezuelans – especially young people who cannot afford food and housing – are suffering more than ever from their country's deepening economic crisis.



Young people are particularly dangerous to the regime because they have nothing to lose now, and everything to lose later.



The regime has only itself to blame for today's protests.



The tears that Arteaga shed for his instrument and his country, like the images of mourners at young protesters' funerals, illustrates this dynamic perfectly: young people took to the streets to demand change and opportunity, and the government – a government built on promises that it cannot keep – responded with beatings and bullets.

...