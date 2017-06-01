Too many health clinics hurt developing countries

Donors like the World Bank and the World Health Organization often urge developing countries to invest in national health systems. But while rushing to construct clinics and other medical facilities in even the remotest regions may seem like a straightforward approach to ensuring universal health coverage, that has not turned out to be true.



When countries rush to build more clinics, the resulting facilities tend to be hastily constructed and lacking in the equipment, supplies and staff needed to deliver vital health services effectively.



Today, Sierra Leone – with a population of just 7 million – has nearly 1,300 health facilities.



Last September, Sierra Leone conducted an assessment of the distribution of public health facilities and health workers in the country, in order to guide discussions on the Human Resources for Health Strategy 2017-2021 . The results were stark: Only 47 percent of the country's health facilities employed more than two health workers, including unsalaried workers and volunteers. Seven percent of health facilities had no health workers assigned to them at all – an empty promise in physical form.



Outreach services and community health workers could cover these areas much more effectively.

...