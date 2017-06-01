French people remind us that democracy trumps terrorism

As I strolled through Paris the other day, the air was warm, the sky was blue, and I felt like I was in the best of all possible worlds.



It was just 18 months ago that a terrorist attack in Paris left 130 people dead and hundreds more injured.



The driver, after complaining about the competition from Uber (a familiar refrain from London taxi drivers, too), went on to denounce the world and everything in it. He claimed that globalization and mass immigration are destroying jobs, overwhelming public services, compromising French national identity, and breeding terrorists.



Yet Britons, like the French, have not panicked or responded in a knee-jerk fashion.



The people who plan and commit terrorist acts will probably never learn that theirs is a lost cause.



If one thing is clear, it is that terrorists cannot defeat democracy.



In France, voters just elected a new president out of hope, not despair; and in the U.K., we will soon hold another free and fair election in June.

...