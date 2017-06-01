A turning point for Iran?

The real news from Trump's trip is that he has now fully embraced the Sunni Arab world, not least for its opposition to Iran.



In Israel, Trump continued to warn of an Iranian menace, and he revealed why Iran is so central to his thinking. Trump believes that Israel and Sunni Arab countries are actually allies in a mortal struggle with Iran, and that they should unite around that cause, rather than allow such issues as the Palestinian territories to keep them apart.



It is clear that neither the Sunni Arab world nor the current U.S. government is betting on – or even rooting for – Rouhani's success.



Since then, Iran has never apologized for the hostage episode, and the United States has never forgiven Iran.



When the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003, many observers, especially in the Arab world, believed that the removal of Saddam Hussein's Sunni-minority regime would enhance Iran's position in the region. In the aftermath of the invasion, Shiite Iraqi militias, which Iran had financed and armed with sophisticated explosive devices, regularly attacked U.S. troops.

