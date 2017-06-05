The divergence of U.S., British populism

Britain, France, the United States – which is the odd one out politically?



Last year's Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom and the election of Donald Trump in the United States were the twin symbols of populist revolt against global elites.



While the U.S. has taken only 100 days to see through Trump's "alternative reality" (though perhaps not through Trump himself), almost nobody in Britain is even questioning the alternative reality of Brexit, despite the unexpected opportunity afforded by the June 8 election to avoid a self-destructive rupture from Europe.



Most important, U.S. businesses started lobbying immediately to block any Trump policies that threatened their economic interests.



Cultural factors may partly explain the contrast between U.S. activism in response to Trump and British passivity in the face of Brexit.



Perhaps more important, there was never any doubt about the democratic legitimacy of opposition in the U.S., where a clear majority of Americans voted against Trump.

...